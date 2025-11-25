Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.97 and traded as low as $0.90. Eutelsat Group shares last traded at $0.9035, with a volume of 11,725 shares trading hands.
Eutelsat Group Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97.
About Eutelsat Group
Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.
