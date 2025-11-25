Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.24 and traded as low as $1.98. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 79,434 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WHLR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.82 million during the quarter. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 20.00%.

Institutional Trading of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.03% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

