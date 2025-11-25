EQB (TSE:EQB) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$95.02 and traded as low as C$86.01. EQB shares last traded at C$86.24, with a volume of 254,452 shares.

EQB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of EQB from C$110.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on EQB from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on EQB from C$100.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on EQB from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut EQB from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$108.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$103.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$89.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$95.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.

