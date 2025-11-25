Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

HPE stock opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $26.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 43,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,446,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,544,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 28,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.6% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $4,171,649.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,585,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,690,721.78. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 3,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $93,898.56. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 377,072 shares of company stock valued at $9,169,613 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

