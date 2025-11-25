Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in RB Global stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

RB Global Stock Performance

NYSE RBA opened at $95.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65. RB Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.68 and a 1-year high of $119.58.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RB Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,330,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,744,455,000 after acquiring an additional 124,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in RB Global by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,726,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,370,000 after buying an additional 705,423 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,215,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,862,000 after acquiring an additional 672,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,552,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,383,000 after buying an additional 317,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in RB Global by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,067,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,353,000 after acquiring an additional 190,408 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on RB Global from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered RB Global from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. National Bank Financial raised shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on RB Global from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.88.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In related news, insider Michael Thomas Steven Lewis sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $254,140.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah Stein acquired 1,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $101.26 per share, with a total value of $101,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,260. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

