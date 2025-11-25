Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Stock Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Oshkosh stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

OSK opened at $125.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.29. Oshkosh Corporation has a 1-year low of $76.82 and a 1-year high of $144.30.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.08. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.43%.The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Oshkosh has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-11.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 471.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 3,014.3% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Oshkosh from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $160.00 price target on Oshkosh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.15.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

