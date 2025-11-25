Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Howmet Aerospace stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $200.45 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.04 and a 52 week high of $211.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.32. The company has a market cap of $80.59 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,633,157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,806,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356,077 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $366,209,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 51.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,635,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,071 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $147,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.93.

View Our Latest Report on Howmet Aerospace

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.