D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in D.R. Horton stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $146.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.40 and its 200 day moving average is $146.76. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $184.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 10.47%.The company had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $898,000. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 38,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.3% in the first quarter. GHE LLC now owns 21,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total transaction of $180,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,193 shares in the company, valued at $215,622.82. This trade represents a 45.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $251,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,631. This trade represents a 17.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 32,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,848 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $169.00 price objective on D.R. Horton and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.38.

Read Our Latest Report on D.R. Horton

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

