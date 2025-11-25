Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Wynn Resorts stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

WYNN stock opened at $123.24 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $134.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.72.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a net margin of 5.51%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WYNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Macquarie upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.69.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,250. This represents a 59.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,289,000. Palidye Holdings Caymans Ltd acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,629,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,213,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6,391.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 748,769 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $70,138,000 after acquiring an additional 737,234 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth $73,588,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

