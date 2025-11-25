Rep. Lisa C. McClain Unloads Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Vale stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE:VALE opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $12.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vale

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.23%. Research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 60.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Vale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $13.80 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $11.50 price objective on Vale in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Vale from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.61.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

