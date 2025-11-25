Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Urban Edge Properties stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of UE stock opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.25. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $23.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $120.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.85 million. Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.420-1.440 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 85.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UE shares. UBS Group started coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Friday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a report on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 426.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the third quarter worth $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 45.3% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 137.8% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

