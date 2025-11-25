AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB Stock Holdings Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $45,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $222.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.73.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $180.30 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.73 and a twelve month high of $239.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.09.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.06). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $766.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.47%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

