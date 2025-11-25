SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,616,000 after buying an additional 204,676 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,902,000 after acquiring an additional 169,005 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,977,000 after acquiring an additional 547,018 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,141,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,970,000 after acquiring an additional 161,638 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 854,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,458,000 after purchasing an additional 114,028 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $380.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.39. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $238.73 and a 12-month high of $403.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

