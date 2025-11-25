Cynosure Group LLC Grows Holdings in Warrior Met Coal $HCC

Cynosure Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares in the last quarter. Dauntless Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Dauntless Investment Group LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. High Ground Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. High Ground Investment Management LLP now owns 266,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 94,668 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.29 and its 200-day moving average is $57.75. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.41 and a beta of 0.75. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $85.86.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $328.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.51 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 2.87%.The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 18,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 394,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,563,725. The trade was a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCC. Zacks Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

