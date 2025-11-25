Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pool Corporation $POOL

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 53.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $236.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.12. Pool Corporation has a 52-week low of $229.63 and a 52-week high of $395.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.47.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. Pool had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $345.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.86.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

