Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Takes $305.97 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,673,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,974,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,478,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,618,000 after acquiring an additional 624,581 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,012,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,996,000 after acquiring an additional 50,889 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,143,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,890,000 after purchasing an additional 324,478 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,387,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,236,000 after purchasing an additional 64,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,954,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,608 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 9.6%

QUAL opened at $193.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.11. The company has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.