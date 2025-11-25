Cynosure Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT

Cynosure Group LLC reduced its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 134.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter worth $40,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 512.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

BOOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boot Barn from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Boot Barn from $241.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

Shares of BOOT opened at $184.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.67. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $86.17 and a one year high of $205.31.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $505.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.70 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 10.05%.The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Boot Barn has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.590 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.750-7.150 EPS. Analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, Chairman Peter Starrett sold 6,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 9,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,810. This trade represents a 40.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

