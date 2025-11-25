Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 3,606 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,549 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $8,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.47.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,550 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $1,819,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 195,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,197,663.20. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.26, for a total value of $340,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 98,067 shares in the company, valued at $33,368,277.42. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,230 shares of company stock worth $5,530,682. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.3%

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $304.47 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $376.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $335.77 and its 200 day moving average is $329.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.88 billion, a PE ratio of 78.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.