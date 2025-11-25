Cynosure Group LLC Increases Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Cynosure Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 26.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.2% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 57,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 139,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,562,000 after acquiring an additional 45,470 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 242,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,566,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski purchased 23,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,014,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 687,745 shares in the company, valued at $58,224,491.70. This represents a 3.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $80.87 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a one year low of $79.23 and a one year high of $150.53. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.36.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.49. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $122.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial set a $90.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 price target on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.82.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

