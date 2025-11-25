Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Sells 3,521 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc trimmed its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,176 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Carrera Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 6,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 62,757 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 47,971 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,861,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 181,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,491,000 after purchasing an additional 46,147 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total transaction of $19,967,640.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 461,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,402,668.08. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $474.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $512.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $499.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The firm had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $682.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Arete Research upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $710.00 to $730.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $634.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.