Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,117 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.1% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,306 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,728,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,301,779 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,642,338,000 after acquiring an additional 61,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on Microsoft from $630.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Arete Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $710.00 to $730.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $634.33.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $474.00 on Tuesday. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $555.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $512.05 and its 200-day moving average is $499.54.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The business had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total transaction of $19,967,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 461,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,402,668.08. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

