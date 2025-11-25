Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $9.18 Million Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $9,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 14,453 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 737.6% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 28,448 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 125.3% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $830,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DASH opened at $188.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.69. The company has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.47 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.40 and a 12-month high of $285.50.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.97%. DoorDash’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 288,410 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.04, for a total transaction of $56,539,896.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 232,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,489,121.60. The trade was a 55.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $12,180,324.30. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 732,345 shares of company stock worth $169,950,987 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DASH. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on DoorDash from $315.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.62.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

