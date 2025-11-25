ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Timken Company (The) $TKR

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 33.3% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken in the second quarter worth $1,717,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the second quarter worth $1,110,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Timken by 65.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $84.00 target price on shares of Timken and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.20.

Timken Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of TKR opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.43. Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $84.43.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. Timken had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.54%.The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Timken has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Timken Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

