Enbridge Inc $ENB Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,308,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,527 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $285,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 137.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,907,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,458,128,000 after buying an additional 19,074,827 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,490,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,404,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,371,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,961 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,785,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $818,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 39.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,525,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $421,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, November 10th. CIBC cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $103.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.0%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.80%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

