Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $290.71 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF $FTEC

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,474,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,587 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $290,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 403,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $219.70 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $134.11 and a 52 week high of $240.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.05.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

