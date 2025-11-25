Foresite Capital Management VI LLC Makes New Investment in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. $RNA

Foresite Capital Management VI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. Avidity Biosciences comprises about 0.6% of Foresite Capital Management VI LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RNA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,684,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,459 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $22,765,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $15,498,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,729,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 772,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,798,000 after acquiring an additional 371,121 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total transaction of $2,497,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 305,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,278,256.45. This represents a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 97,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,871,069.50. This represents a 17.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 142,230 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,485 over the last ninety days. 3.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.24.

Avidity Biosciences Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of RNA opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $71.30. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.27.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.22). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.70% and a negative net margin of 2,634.59%.The company had revenue of $12.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. The company’s revenue was up 420.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Avidity Biosciences Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

