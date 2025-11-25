Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $18,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 21,321.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 13,646 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.0% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 18,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 467.2% during the second quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 76,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,466,000 after buying an additional 63,213 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,992,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.00.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.9%

SPGI opened at $489.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.14 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $516.59.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.93%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

