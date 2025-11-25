Crestview Partners II GP L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Camping World $CWH

Crestview Partners II GP L.P. increased its position in shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,921,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Camping World makes up about 6.0% of Crestview Partners II GP L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Crestview Partners II GP L.P.’s holdings in Camping World were worth $33,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CWH. CWM LLC increased its position in Camping World by 1,060.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. TradeLink Capital LLC increased its holdings in Camping World by 40.7% during the first quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Camping World in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Camping World by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,034,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,521,000 after buying an additional 247,134 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CWH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Camping World from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Camping World from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Friday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Camping World from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Camping World stock opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.92. Camping World has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -53.76%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

