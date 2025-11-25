Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) vs. Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Financial Analysis

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) and Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Japan Airlines pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Deutsche Lufthansa pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Japan Airlines pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Deutsche Lufthansa pays out 13.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Deutsche Lufthansa is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Japan Airlines and Deutsche Lufthansa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Airlines 0 1 0 1 3.00 Deutsche Lufthansa 1 4 0 0 1.80

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Airlines 6.48% 12.66% 4.57% Deutsche Lufthansa 4.76% 17.19% 3.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Japan Airlines and Deutsche Lufthansa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Japan Airlines and Deutsche Lufthansa”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Airlines $12.11 billion 0.69 $706.45 million $0.95 10.01 Deutsche Lufthansa $40.67 billion 0.27 $1.49 billion $1.61 5.76

Deutsche Lufthansa has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Airlines. Deutsche Lufthansa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Japan Airlines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Japan Airlines has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Lufthansa has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Deutsche Lufthansa beats Japan Airlines on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services. The company is also involved in the aerial work and other related business; airport peripheral business; and sale of travel package tours. As of March 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 224 aircraft. The company was formerly known as Japan Airlines International Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. in April 2011. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings. Its Logistics segment offers airfreight container management, urgent shipments, and customs clearance services; and e-commerce solutions. The MRO segment provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for civil commercial aircraft serving original equipment manufacturers, aircraft leasing companies, operators of VIP jets, government, armed forces, and airlines. The company also offers corporate payment and billing services; vocational and professional training for cockpit and cabin crew; and IT solutions. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 721 aircraft. Deutsche Lufthansa AG was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.

