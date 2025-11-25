Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) and Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Critical Survey

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) and Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Carisma Therapeutics has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Achieve Life Sciences has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.3% of Carisma Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Carisma Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carisma Therapeutics 1 4 1 1 2.29 Achieve Life Sciences 1 0 1 1 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Carisma Therapeutics and Achieve Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Carisma Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $0.90, suggesting a potential upside of 1,993.02%. Achieve Life Sciences has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 202.27%. Given Carisma Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carisma Therapeutics is more favorable than Achieve Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Carisma Therapeutics and Achieve Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carisma Therapeutics -254.28% N/A -192.17% Achieve Life Sciences N/A -193.49% -116.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carisma Therapeutics and Achieve Life Sciences”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carisma Therapeutics $10.77 million 0.17 -$60.48 million $0.73 0.06 Achieve Life Sciences N/A N/A -$39.83 million ($1.38) -2.88

Achieve Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carisma Therapeutics. Achieve Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carisma Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Carisma Therapeutics beats Achieve Life Sciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carisma Therapeutics

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others. It is also developing in vivo CAR-M cell therapies in collaboration with Moderna Therapeutics to address multiple cancer targets; and multiple assets for the potential treatment of diseases beyond oncology, including fibrosis and other immunologic and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as CARMA Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms. It has license and supply agreement with Sopharma AD and University of Bristol Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

