Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $373.61 Million Position in Eversource Energy $ES

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,872,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,449 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $373,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,377,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,126,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,531,000 after acquiring an additional 304,553 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 798,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,813,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.8%

Eversource Energy stock opened at $65.69 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.69.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $300,467.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,839.55. The trade was a 11.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ES. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.55.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

