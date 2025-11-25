Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in AB High Yield ETF $HYFI

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,578 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in AB High Yield ETF were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in AB High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $88,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AB High Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AB High Yield ETF by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter.

HYFI opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average of $37.47. AB High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $40.14.

The AB High Yield ETF (HYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of fixed income securities with high-yield credit rating and various maturities from corporate issuers around the world. Constituents are selected using a combination of quantitative and fundamental research, as well as both top-down and bottom-up analysis.

