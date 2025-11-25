Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Receives $395.07 Average Target Price from Analysts

Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $395.0714.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $440.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Talen Energy from $442.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Talen Energy from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Talen Energy from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Talen Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Talen Energy Stock Up 4.0%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Talen Energy by 88.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,338,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,455,000 after acquiring an additional 627,467 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Talen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $116,807,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the second quarter valued at about $168,188,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 56.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,492,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,937,000 after purchasing an additional 537,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Talen Energy by 77.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,063,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,189,000 after buying an additional 464,014 shares during the period. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLN opened at $380.49 on Friday. Talen Energy has a 12 month low of $158.08 and a 12 month high of $451.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $403.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.83.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Talen Energy had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $812.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Talen Energy will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Talen Energy

(Get Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.