Brokerages Set Canaan Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) PT at $3.68

Shares of Canaan Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.6786.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAN. Northland Securities set a $1.75 price objective on Canaan in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Canaan from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Canaan in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Canaan from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Canaan in a report on Wednesday, November 19th.

Shares of CAN opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $357.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 3.61. Canaan has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $3.27.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Canaan had a negative net margin of 51.66% and a negative return on equity of 71.85%. The business had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Canaan has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canaan will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canaan by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 202,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 49,206 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Canaan by 52.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 200,869 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Canaan by 53.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 763,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 267,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Canaan during the first quarter worth about $320,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

