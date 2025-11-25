Brokerages Set Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) PT at $56.42

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.9167.

Several research firms recently commented on BLSH. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Bullish in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bullish from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bullish from $63.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Bullish to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bullish in a report on Thursday, September 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bullish during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Bullish during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,817,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Bullish during the third quarter worth approximately $6,997,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Bullish in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,166,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Bullish in the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000.

NYSE BLSH opened at $41.49 on Friday. Bullish has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -829.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.60. The company has a quick ratio of 22.75, a current ratio of 24.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $57.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.91 million. Bullish has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. Our objective is to provide mission critical products and services that are designed to help institutions grow their businesses, empower individual customers, and drive the adoption of stablecoins, digital assets, and blockchain technology.

