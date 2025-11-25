SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,777 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPAB. FreeGulliver LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 26,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 661,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,917,000 after acquiring an additional 17,893 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 305.4% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 44,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 33,564 shares during the period. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $213,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.59.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

