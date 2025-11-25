Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires Shares of 141,025 Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 141,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,049,000. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 71.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 261,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,630,000 after acquiring an additional 108,826 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,263,000.
SPHQ stock opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $57.67 and a 1 year high of $75.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.03.
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
