Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 4,059 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 88.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 65.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.15. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.74 and a 1 year high of $30.34.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

