Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 4,915 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $14,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $100.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.91. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $80.14 and a twelve month high of $102.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

