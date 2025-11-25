Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 4,915 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $14,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $100.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.91. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $80.14 and a twelve month high of $102.75.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Hims, Block, and NRG Just Launched Huge Stock Buybacks
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Retail Earnings Roundup: Walmart Scores, Target Slumps in Q3
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.