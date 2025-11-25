Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 4,226 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,198,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,010,000 after buying an additional 11,848,817 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 299.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,168,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376,301 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,300,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,310,000 after acquiring an additional 978,455 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $75,932,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,699,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,825,000 after purchasing an additional 852,175 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $79.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.93 and a 200-day moving average of $78.59. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.93 and a 1 year high of $79.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

