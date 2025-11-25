Cornerstone Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. $OBK

Cornerstone Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:OBK – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 49,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OBK shares. DA Davidson upgraded Origin Bancorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Origin Bancorp Stock Down 0.3%

OBK opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.64. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.62). Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $99.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.95 million.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Origin Bancorp

In other Origin Bancorp news, Director Cecil W. Jones purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.71 per share, for a total transaction of $295,035.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 12,709 shares in the company, valued at $441,129.39. The trade was a 201.95% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willliam J. Iv Wallace purchased 2,250 shares of Origin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.80 per share, with a total value of $78,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,157.60. The trade was a 21.82% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 25,918 shares of company stock valued at $893,280. Company insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

