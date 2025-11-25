Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. Purchases Shares of 6,697,979 Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. $PRSU

Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. (NYSE:PRSU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,697,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,103,000. Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality makes up approximately 72.1% of Crestview Partners IV GP L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. owned 0.24% of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality alerts:

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE PRSU opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $46.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.77. The company has a market capitalization of $942.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality ( NYSE:PRSU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 51.67%.The firm had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRSU

Insider Activity at Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality

In other news, CEO David W. Barry acquired 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,209.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 110,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,257.70. This represents a 0.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events. It operates through the following segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment provides travel experiences that include recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. (NYSE:PRSU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.