Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 493 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 35.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,166,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,980 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 64.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,579,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,512 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,628,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,287 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,458,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,827 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,683,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,747,000 after purchasing an additional 440,005 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $116.94 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.70.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

