Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $5.91 Million Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,759 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,060,000. Forum Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 315,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,209 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,782,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,310,000 after purchasing an additional 618,328 shares during the period. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 165,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average of $46.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.1643 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

