SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF $MDYG Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,765 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 80.7% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $90.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.93. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.59 and a 52 week high of $95.51.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

