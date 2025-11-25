Foresite Capital Management V LLC Sells 7,726,395 Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. $LYEL

Foresite Capital Management V LLC reduced its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 406,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,726,395 shares during the quarter. Lyell Immunopharma accounts for 4.5% of Foresite Capital Management V LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Foresite Capital Management V LLC’s holdings in Lyell Immunopharma were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 773.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 154,327 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 204.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 660,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 443,614 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 136.3% during the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 2,482,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LYEL opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $482.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.41. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $22.99.

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.81) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 96.68% and a negative net margin of 794,292.69%. Analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LYEL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lyell Immunopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

