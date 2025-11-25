Columbia Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Columbia Bank lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Columbia Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $761.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $80.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $619.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $577.33. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $476.49 and a one year high of $800.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $2.10. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total value of $280,766.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,503.19. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total transaction of $4,252,755.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,843.04. This trade represents a 73.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REGN. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.91.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

