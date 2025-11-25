Cornerstone Capital Inc. Raises Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. AMETEK comprises 2.2% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $21,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. SouthState Corp grew its position in AMETEK by 47.4% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.9% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:AME opened at $195.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.02 and a 52 week high of $204.15.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $5,259,314.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 40,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,047,211.30. This represents a 39.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

