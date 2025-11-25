Columbia Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Columbia Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Columbia Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 166.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.19.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $82.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $95.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.52.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 60.58%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $405,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 26,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,612.22. This represents a 15.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.