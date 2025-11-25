Western Digital (WDC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC):

11/20/2025 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $170.00 to $197.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Western Digital had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Western Digital had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/10/2025 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – Western Digital had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Western Digital had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $148.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Western Digital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

10/31/2025 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $115.00 to $163.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Western Digital was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

10/31/2025 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $160.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $90.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $125.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $145.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $160.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $141.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $85.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $120.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $92.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $90.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2025 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2025 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2025 – Western Digital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/8/2025 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $78.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Western Digital had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/29/2025 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $90.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Western Digital had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This is an increase from Western Digital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 7.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $28,557.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 27,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,682.50. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total value of $3,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 645,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,265,422.23. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 31,696 shares of company stock worth $4,066,517 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

